So I finally married in this life – Nigerian lady congratulates herself on becoming a wife (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman recently celebrated her status as a married woman after living a turbulent life as a spinster.

She recalled how she had been accused of having a poor character, which had prevented her from finding a husband over the years.

The woman claimed that the unpleasant conversations affected her to the point where she began to wonder and question herself.

According to her, such things cause a woman to lose morale and self-confidence, and only a strong person can triumph.

However, she claimed that now that she is married, she occasionally awakens to her husband and her house and feels proud to be the “madam of the house.”

Watch her speak below:

