What is Ned doing to Regina?” – Video of Regina and Ned Nwoko stirs reactions

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, holding her hands tightly during his campaign rally has stirred reactions.

Regina Daniels had attended the campaign rally of her billionaire husband who’s currently contesting for the position of a senator in Delta state.

Reacting to the video, Violinenyakara said:
God give me such a man, I beg you

liciak22 wrote:
most of us just don’t understand true love yes he is old but she love him if u want understand ask celine Dion.”

mapenzimomo5 added:
There is that special treatment that these old men give,i wanna be treasured too chaaaai.”

Namajjac added:
They are using each other to get more wealthy and for me that’s a good enough reason to be married.”

