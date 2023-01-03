“Which kind fashion be this?” – Lady sweeps floor with extremely long braids (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has been dragged mercilessly on social media after flaunting her new hairstyle.

In the video shared on TikTok, the lady showed off extremely long braids, and people wondered why she made it so long.

While some people attacked her, others were more concerned about the hairstylist who spent so much time on the hair.

Lady changes her mind about dumping boyfriend after he cried…

Lady buys food for only herself after date revealed he has…

Reacting, @shamii_mii said:
“The fact that it’s curled at the end.”

@angel_.dollybody_ stated:
“Who wasted their precious time and how much did she charge for this.”

@peaconpieee said:
“I am gonna pull up to school like this to see what they say.”

@lawrence2947 wrote:
“I go bring my clothes to hang on top it, pls it too long.”

@liznjeri65 stated:
“I always love u work guys this guy with hair he doesn’t joke, go to his Instagram page u will see for yourself.”
Watch the video below:

@dgohniehairarts

Replying to @lucynjexthejogger #fyppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppp #dgohnieatposh #dgohniehairarts #sorroundyourselfwithgoodpeople #becausewefocusonthehair #presidentofhairafrica #yourthroneawaits #fullvideooninstagram #nairobitiktokers #happynewyear #2023 #2023bride @Dgohnie Hair Arts @Poshpalace Kenya @Takeover Series @TIMTIM MUSIC @Tatiana1 @B.A.B.Y.L.O.V.E❤️🇰🇪🇸🇴 @Mr and Miss Birmingham Kenya @Vel @cralockshairnbeauty @Hair Sanaa @Kenyan Barber

♬ YoUrE StILL ThE OnE – CrIZeL30

