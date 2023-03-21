21-yr-old girl reportedly drinks rat po!son because boyfriend cheated

A young lady has allegedly taken her life after her boyfriend cheated on her with another woman.

It was gleaned from reports online that the lady had been reportedly pregnant for the guy.

Sources have also revealed that the lady whose boyfriend usually spoils with monetary gifts and other items had been deeply heartbroken by his unfaithfulness that she took her life.

A video which was shared online captures the moment when the boy had thrown a birthday party for her and had surprised her with some cash.

Reports from online platforms have also alleged that the deceased lady had been cohabitating with the cheating boyfriend and her body was found sprawled on the floor.

Watch the video below: