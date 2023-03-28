Actress Oma Nnadi and husband recreate Omotola Ekeinde’s iconic steamy bedroom photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood star, Oma Nnadi has recreated her colleague Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s viral steamy bedroom picture.

It would be recalled that the legendary actress, Omotola and her husband had celebrated their wedding anniversary and had marked the occasion with a photo which set tongues wagging.

Various social media user who found the photo appealing had also started their own Omotola challenge by posing with their partners in bed.

The movie star took to her social media page to share an image of herself and her hubby, Noni Enem lying in bed in the Omotola-esque fashion.

She said that she had also joined the trending Omotola’s challenge.

She wrote:

Took the @realomosexy challenge. I am his Time, permanently on his wrist for life. @iamenado see my own challenge oooo hehehehe @noni_enem”.

