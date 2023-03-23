TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade has shared a cute intimate picture of herself and her husband to celebrate 27 years of marriage. 

She called him her forever honeyboy as she also announced that their last child is 21-years-old.

Her post was captioned:

“Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy… And. Happy Anniversary to us 27 years and we only just just about to get into phase 2! Last kiddo now 21… no more PG…. Ready Love U Endlessly.”

Netizens joined her to celebrate as they said:

ivapaisly:

“Congratulations to them, it’s not easy to be a top celebrity and still maintain marriage. God will continue to give both of them the strength to carry on the families affair.”

ugo_mrs:

“27yrs in marriage, still in love is no child’s play, may God strengthen your home with everything you desire.”

