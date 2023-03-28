Adekunle Gold takes his mum to mansion he bought for her as birthday gift (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Renowned Nigerian musician, Adekunle Gold has taken his mother to the house he purchased for her as her birthday gift.

The singer had thrown a five-star birthday party which was attended by family and friends during which Adekunle gave her the house deeds while she was sitting in the celebrant’s chair at the birthday event.

When her son gave her the documents, she had no idea what they were, but after reading a few lines, she realized they were the documents for her house. The instant she waved the document, screams filled the room.

A video showing the singer giving his mother a tour of the mansion emerged a few weeks after the birthday celebration.

Watch the video below:

