TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies…

Bola Tinubu allegedly begs Peter Obi to accept election results

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as Chude has made a post claiming that the president-elect Bola Tinubu allegedly asked Peter Obi to accept the election results.

He alleged that Bola Tinubu called Emeka Offor to help him beg Peter Obi to accept the results of the election. 

In his words:

READ ALSO

Former Liberian President deletes congratulatory message to…

“Election was rigged against Banky W” — Daddy Freeze…

“So @officialABAT called Emeka Offor to beg Peter Obi to accept the rigged result. If he is sure the people voted for APC and he won the election, why is he running around pleading with everyone to help beg Peter Obi to accept the result?”

Some of the comments read:

just.Xavier:

“I no believe this one o0, make we Dey calm down, that Tinubu doesn’t in any way look like someone who would do that, someone that will be busy looking for who and who to buy with his money to stand by him”

folarinibukun:

“Obi is not challenging the president-elect (Daddy BAT) but rather the process… which every reasonable Nigerian who wants a better Nigeria must support.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief Priest’s baby after he…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a week after…

Nkechi Blessing fumes after online vendor scammed her of N750k (Video)

Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama challenges him to do DNA test for their…

Corps member who died in Lagos train accident laid to rest

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Bola Tinubu allegedly begs Peter Obi to accept election results

“7 years in ashewo business” – Nigerian lady celebrates as she…

“What kind of country is this?” – Man complains bitterly after relocating…

Slay queen arrested for allegedly defrauding online vendors with fake alerts…

“This is what we call canopy” – Nigerians drag Tems over her choice of…

Mandykiss reacts after being called out for making man poor after sexual affair

Nigerian man calls out Mandykiss for making him poor after sleeping with her

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More