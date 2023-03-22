Bola Tinubu reportedly sick and flown to Europe for medical care

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu has just allegedly been reported sick and has been flown to Europe for medical care. 

According to SaharaReporters, sources say that he fell sick after the hectic electoral exercise where he emerged President-elect. 

In his words: 

“Tinubu has left for Europe for medical care. He fell ill after voting on Saturday during the Lagos guber election. He was attended to by local doctors but he has left for Europe for proper medical care. He initially said his doctors should be brought down to Nigeria for him, and that when things die down, he would leave. But I’ve confirmed that he left last night (Tuesday night) because he is definitely ill. His plane Falcon 9X with registration number VP-CBT can’t be tracked by air flight tracking websites.”

Efforts made by SaharaReporters to track the flight came back with: “VP-CBT – Unknown Owner (Cayman Islands (UK)) This aircraft (VP-CBT) is not available for public tracking per request from the owner/operator.

