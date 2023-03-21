“IVD is not on the run, he has been arrested” – David Hundeyin

David Hundeyin has refuted all claims that businessman IVD was on the run as he said he has been arrested and is currently under investigation.

He made this tweet as he said that the 37-year-old has been under arrest for the alleged murder of his wife Abimbola.

His tweet read

“Contrary to claims by family and friends that 37-year-old Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD is on the run, he has been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba.”

The Lagos State Government has on Monday, March 20, arraigned auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna popularly known as IVD, before an Ikeja High Court over the alleged involuntary [email protected] of his wife Abimbola.

The 37-year-old defendant was arraigned on one count of involuntary mans|@ughter in suit No LD/21055C/23. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.