TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Phyna berated for allegedly slapping Groovy twice

“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Mechanic returns N10.8m erroneously transferred to his account…

“IVD is not on the run, he has been arrested” – David Hundeyin

Entertainment
By Shalom

David Hundeyin has refuted all claims that businessman IVD was on the run as he said he has been arrested and is currently under investigation. 

He made this tweet as he said that the 37-year-old has been under arrest for the alleged murder of his wife Abimbola. 

His tweet read 

READ ALSO

“Peter Gregory Obi will soon be arrested” – Kanayo O.…

Nigerian woman arrested for selling new naira notes…

“Contrary to claims by family and friends that 37-year-old Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD is on the run, he has been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba.”

The Lagos State Government has on Monday, March 20, arraigned auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna popularly known as IVD, before an Ikeja High Court over the alleged involuntary [email protected] of his wife Abimbola.

The 37-year-old defendant was arraigned on one count of involuntary mans|@ughter in suit No LD/21055C/23. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Phyna berated for allegedly slapping Groovy twice

“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Mechanic returns N10.8m erroneously transferred to his account (Video)

“My boyfriend goes down on me during my period” – Monalisa Stephen…

Girl who hawked to feed her family gains admission into UNILAG

Singer, Portable thrills customers at his restaurant with hyper performance…

Man reportedly runs mad after failing to repay money borrowed from loan app…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I don’t care if you lose weight” – Monalisa Stephen fires Teni

“IVD is not on the run, he has been arrested” – David Hundeyin

“I will not die” – 13-year-old boy brags as he consumes N3k worth of okpa…

“Stop running faster than your shadow” – Uche Ebere cautions Patrick Doyle

“Tell us who your boyfriend is so we never go close to him” – Tboss blasts…

Woman jubilates as she sells her land for N90m 15 years after buying it at N1.5m

“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More