The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has publicly apologized to Nigerians for the recent increased failure of electronic banking transactions.

He blamed the Naira redesign for the failure of online payment systems and promised that it is being resolved.

In his words:

“I must apologise. Yes, online channels fail. But no doubt it is as a result of the deluge of online transactions that hit the banking industry. But it is being resolved. On a daily basis, our payments system management department monitor the online payment platforms so as to make sure that when there is a downtime, they are quickly resolved so that transactions can go on smoothly.”

He said this at an event in Abuja on Tuesday, March 21, as he promised that the apex’s bank payments system management department made efforts to ensure that downtime on electronic banking channels were quickly resolved.