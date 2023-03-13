TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies…

“She don cast update” – Lady fakes pregnancy to jump long queue at bank (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Following the scarcity of naira note in the country, a lady named Blessed baby on TikTok has posted a video showing how she pranked her way into getting cash. 

She was seen in the video looking visibly pregnant that somebody even called her “name ejima”, only for her to pull out bundles of wrapper from her top. 

She had stuffed herself with wrapper to look like she was pregnant so that people would take sympathy on her and allow her to jump the queue to withdraw cash at the ATM. 

READ ALSO

“This is what we call canopy” – Nigerians drag Tems…

“If you’re my husband and you maltreat my dog,…

Netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts. Some thought that it was funny while some were disappointed in her for “casting the format.”

Others however said it was wrong because nobody would believe or take pity on women who were truly pregnant. 

See video here:

 

@blessedbaby96

♬ original sound – Blessed baby

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief Priest’s baby after he…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a week after…

Nkechi Blessing fumes after online vendor scammed her of N750k (Video)

Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama challenges him to do DNA test for their…

Corps member who died in Lagos train accident laid to rest

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“She don cast update” – Lady fakes pregnancy to jump long…

Bola Tinubu allegedly begs Peter Obi to accept election results

“7 years in ashewo business” – Nigerian lady celebrates as she…

“What kind of country is this?” – Man complains bitterly after relocating…

Slay queen arrested for allegedly defrauding online vendors with fake alerts…

“This is what we call canopy” – Nigerians drag Tems over her choice of…

Mandykiss reacts after being called out for making man poor after sexual affair

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More