Following the scarcity of naira note in the country, a lady named Blessed baby on TikTok has posted a video showing how she pranked her way into getting cash.

She was seen in the video looking visibly pregnant that somebody even called her “name ejima”, only for her to pull out bundles of wrapper from her top.

She had stuffed herself with wrapper to look like she was pregnant so that people would take sympathy on her and allow her to jump the queue to withdraw cash at the ATM.

Netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts. Some thought that it was funny while some were disappointed in her for “casting the format.”

Others however said it was wrong because nobody would believe or take pity on women who were truly pregnant.

See video here: