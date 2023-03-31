Davido pays TG Omori his first N100million for music video

Sensational Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido has disclosed spending N100 million on a TG Omori-directed music video.

He revealed this in an interview he recently had with Beats 99.9 FM about his most recent record, Timeless.

Davido expressed his satisfaction with the work that Omori produced and pointed out that this is the first N100m that the young video director has ever received from an artist.

The DMW boss revealed that although the shoot spanned six days, Davido only showed up for three of those days to film his own scenes. The remaining three days were handled by TG Omori.

He commended the young filmmaker for being meticulous. The song in issue is for “LCND- Legends Can Never Die,” and a video was made for it.

Davido also discussed how challenging it was for him to release Timeless, explaining that he tried his best to release tracks with strong lyrics while avoiding sounding depreessed or melancholic.

Watch the video below: