TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

“We owe White Money an apology” – Reactions as…

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie…

Davido pays TG Omori his first N100million for music video

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido has disclosed spending N100 million on a TG Omori-directed music video.

He revealed this in an interview he recently had with Beats 99.9 FM about his most recent record, Timeless.

Davido expressed his satisfaction with the work that Omori produced and pointed out that this is the first N100m that the young video director has ever received from an artist.

READ ALSO

Singer Davido storms Billionaire , Tony Elumelu’s house for…

Davido spotted having a good time with friends after…

The DMW boss revealed that although the shoot spanned six days, Davido only showed up for three of those days to film his own scenes. The remaining three days were handled by TG Omori.

He commended the young filmmaker for being meticulous. The song in issue is for “LCND- Legends Can Never Die,” and a video was made for it.

Davido also discussed how challenging it was for him to release Timeless, explaining that he tried his best to release tracks with strong lyrics while avoiding sounding depreessed or melancholic.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

“We owe White Money an apology” – Reactions as 21-yr-old singer, Boy…

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie as she blames…

“The naked divorcee has bought a house” – Korra Obidi throws shade as she…

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo files lawsuit against secular musician, Obidiz,…

Judy Austin comes under fire following death of Yul and May Edochie’s first son

Throwback clip of Evangelist prophesying about mourning in Pete Edochie’s family…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Davido pays TG Omori his first N100million for music video

“Why are you obsessed with ‘nyash’, will it pay your bills?” – South African…

Young woman welcomes quintuplets after eight years of waiting

“Lagos men are casted; I’ve been in the wrong place” – Ezi shares where to find…

Pete Edochie mourns grandson, Kambilichukwu

Bank security guard who returned $10,000 now successful businessman

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie as she blames…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More