Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night (Video)

A group of women have asked their roommate not to end her relationship with her boyfriend because he regularly feeds them.

The girlfriend revealed that her boyfriend always brings her food every night, and her friends end up eating the majority of the meal.

In an online video, she showed her friends reaching into a food basket filled with fruits, drinks, fried and jollof rice, and other assorted foods.

They could be heard telling her that her boyfriend is nice and wealthy, and they advised her not to leave him so that they could continue to enjoy themselves.

