TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying…

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each…

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A group of women have asked their roommate not to end her relationship with her boyfriend because he regularly feeds them.

The girlfriend revealed that her boyfriend always brings her food every night, and her friends end up eating the majority of the meal.

In an online video, she showed her friends reaching into a food basket filled with fruits, drinks, fried and jollof rice, and other assorted foods.

READ ALSO

“A Mile2 born Nsukka girl made it” Mary Njoku tears up as…

Lady cries out over broke boyfriend after he bought her a…

They could be heard telling her that her boyfriend is nice and wealthy, and they advised her not to leave him so that they could continue to enjoy themselves.

View the video below:

In other news, A beautiful Nigerian big girl has shown social media users how she lives a life of luxury at her personal expense.

The lady said she took herself on a solo date and paid N250,000 to watch a movie at the VIP section of the topnotch Film House studio.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying her

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each other in public

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night…

‘How my marriage crashed despite marrying at 19 as a virgin’ – Sarah Martins

Destiny Etiko emotional as fan travels long distance to give her gifts (Video)

I found out the man toasting me was lying when I checked his phone – Lady spills

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I almost lost everything” – Man narrates how ex’s best friend ruined his…

Man beaten up by soldiers after threatening ex with her unclad photos

“I am not doing you any favor” – Ademola Adeleke addresses Osun residents

“If you’re my husband and you maltreat my dog, it’s divorce” –…

Wizkid acquires new Rolls Royce

Ayra Starr resorts to prayers after getting stuck in elevator

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More