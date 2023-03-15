TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

After the scandal with Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has ad iced ladies to stay away from married men. 

She said she was on a new part and a new life and advised ladies like herself to do the right thing. 

In her words: 

“Leave a life you would be proud of. Thank you all for all the prayers and encouragement, love .I am on a new part, to a new life, strive to be new you and stay safe and morally right.. No do side chick o…see u soon Find a side business and leave ppls husband. Let’s do this I DONT MAKE THE MISTAKE I MADE. THE IDEA IS TO BE MORALLY RIGHT”

There were so many reactions to this as some agreed while others disagreed with her. 

nwamama25 said:

“Halima needs to understand that most upcoming side chick’s are looking up to Regina Daniels and current wife of King of England and not her. Sorry dear, this business has come to stay”

