Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has narrated bitterly how his staff stole over six hundred birds and eggs from his farm despite his generosity. 

According to him, they had an agreement and he asked the man if he could trust and confide in him. 

In his words: 

“I have this attendant on my farm that works for me, so when he resumed I told him please I just need someone I can trust, someone I can confide in. So we had an agreement and I set a salary for him. I told him bro I am a good person, even though I’m your boss and I will be paying you salary.” 

He even went ahead to provide accommodation for the attendant but unknown to him, this attendant had other plans to steal from him regardless. 

See video here: 

