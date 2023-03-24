TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of…

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who…

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

Romantic video of Gracious Brown and another man surfaces following clash with boyfriend

Entertainment
By Shalom

Gracious Brown, sister of cross dresser, James Brown was spotted in a romantic video just shortly after her clash with her ex boyfriend, Believe. 

In the video, she was seen dancing romantically with another popular influencer named Bobby and netizens rushed to the comments section to air their thoughts on the video.

Darliaewi25:

READ ALSO

“He tried to sleep with my friend” – James…

“I used all my savings” – Lady cries out…

“Believe can’t believe this because this is unbelievable.”

Rubaya sadick:

“Am coming let me go to believe page to confirm something.”

hollarmihdehg:

“Ahn ahn wetin be this one I dey see shot no be d girl Wey Dem beat be this.”

Bambi:

“The romance video no concern me… my own be say is gracious this short or is Bobby that tall???.which one abeg?”

See full video here: 

@itisbobby_

@iamgraciousbrown 🥹🥹 #itisbobby2

♬ Kolo new dance challenge – Demzy BaYe

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay…

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

“I didn’t expect to be hurt” BBNaija’s Vee Iye opens up on her break-up with Neo…

Apostle Chibuzor relocates veteran actor, Aguba to new house in his village

“Take care of him; he left me because of you” – Heartbroken lady tells…

I never said I’ll leave the world soon – Odumeje swallows his words

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Romantic video of Gracious Brown and another man surfaces following clash with…

CSO who shot dog to death has been arrested (Details)

Lady reveals what she did to date who arrived without a car

“Annul Asiwaju’s election and we will annul your brain” – FFK blows…

I am not dying soon – Prophet Odumeje denies viral reports

“People can love you for your money and still genuinely love you” –…

“We go together” – Grieving lady jumps into grave of her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More