Romantic video of Gracious Brown and another man surfaces following clash with boyfriend

Gracious Brown, sister of cross dresser, James Brown was spotted in a romantic video just shortly after her clash with her ex boyfriend, Believe.

In the video, she was seen dancing romantically with another popular influencer named Bobby and netizens rushed to the comments section to air their thoughts on the video.

Darliaewi25:

“Believe can’t believe this because this is unbelievable.”

Rubaya sadick:

“Am coming let me go to believe page to confirm something.”

hollarmihdehg:

“Ahn ahn wetin be this one I dey see shot no be d girl Wey Dem beat be this.”

Bambi:

“The romance video no concern me… my own be say is gracious this short or is Bobby that tall???.which one abeg?”

See full video here: