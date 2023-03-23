Festus Keyamo calls for immediate arrest of Peter Obi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo has called for the immediate arrest of Peter Obi and Darti Baba-Ahmed by the DSS.

According to him, they should be arrested on grounds of incitement and treasonable felony.

In his words: 

“Earlier today, I submitted a petition to the Dept. of State Services (DSS) against Mr. Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed to rein them in for their conducts and utterances which bother on incitement & treasonable felony. A call for peace & national healing does not amount to weakness”

Netizens did not take him seriously as they mocked him for not being able to win cases even as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Some comments read:

braavolisacouture:

“Keyamo wey never win case before as a SANdalili de write petition again Okwute laugh my g string out”

emmadan_silva:

“DSS are not pushovers. they’re intelligent set of department working for the general public and not a particular set of humans.”

