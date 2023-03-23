My biggest regret is giving my ex my school fees – Nigerian lady

A Nigerian lady expressed remorse over giving up something while she was still in school to support her ex-boyfriend.

In a street interview, she claimed that she had given him the cash intended for her tuition.

According to the student, she had given up the tuition because she was in love with her ex-boyfriend and wanted to maintain their relationship.

The young lady however added that because the relationship still eventually ended as a result of what she had done, it is her greatest regret in life.

She continued by saying that because of what she had done for that same guy, she later dropped out of school as she was unable to pay her tuition.

