TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through…

“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service…

My biggest regret is giving my ex my school fees – Nigerian lady

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady expressed remorse over giving up something while she was still in school to support her ex-boyfriend.

In a street interview, she claimed that she had given him the cash intended for her tuition.

According to the student, she had given up the tuition because she was in love with her ex-boyfriend and wanted to maintain their relationship.

READ ALSO

Man divorces wife after finding out she has two side…

Faithful man walks away with 204k ‘heartbreak fund’ because…

The young lady however added that because the relationship still eventually ended as a result of what she had done, it is her greatest regret in life.

She continued by saying that because of what she had done for that same guy, she later dropped out of school as she was unable to pay her tuition.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through sports betting

“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service charge is N2.1m

Man reportedly runs mad after failing to repay money borrowed from loan app…

Just N50k – Mechanic who returned N10.8m reveals amount he received as reward

Man who’s been dating his teacher since primary school shares love story (Watch…

Woman jubilates as she sells her land for N90m 15 years after buying it at N1.5m

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

My biggest regret is giving my ex my school fees – Nigerian lady

Man divorces wife after finding out she has two side boyfriends

“He tried to sleep with my friend” – James Brown’s sister…

“Leave us alone to enjoy our honeymoon in peace” – 60-year-old man accused of…

Paul Okoye promises Monalisa Stephen N2 million if she mentions boyfriend’s name

“You are actually silly” – Singer, Simi blows hot

“He wore leg chains and earrings” – Man refuses to lend out…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More