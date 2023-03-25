FFK caught publicly flirting with Australian Journalist

Femi Fani-Kayode was seen flirting in the comments of Australian journalist Lucia Osborne-Crowley after she posted a picture of herself.

She had posted a mirror selfie of herself in a new black jumpsuit, and her cat on her bed as she pointed out that she was dressed and ready to go out to party.

She had posted the picture with the caption that said:

“My new jumpsuit & I are going to a PARTY”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria popularly addressed as FFK rushed to her comments to say:

“Are you taking that beautiful little pussy in the mirror with you?”

Netizens found this comment interesting as some thought he was flirting with her while others insisted that he was just referring to the cat on the bed.