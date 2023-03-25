TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of…

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who…

FFK caught publicly flirting with Australian Journalist

Entertainment
By Shalom

Femi Fani-Kayode was seen flirting in the comments of Australian journalist Lucia Osborne-Crowley after she posted a picture of herself. 

She had posted a mirror selfie of herself in a new black jumpsuit, and her cat on her bed as she pointed out that she was dressed and ready to go out to party. 

She had posted the picture with the caption that said:

READ ALSO

“I love me enough for both of us” – Kiddwaya showers…

“If looks could kill” – Reactions as Joke Sanwo Olu…

“My new jumpsuit & I are going to a PARTY”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria popularly addressed as FFK rushed to her comments to say:

“Are you taking that beautiful little pussy in the mirror with you?”

Netizens found this comment interesting as some thought he was flirting with her while others insisted that he was just referring to the cat on the bed.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay…

Apostle Chibuzor relocates veteran actor, Aguba to new house in his village

“Take care of him; he left me because of you” – Heartbroken lady tells…

“We go together” – Grieving lady jumps into grave of her…

Abroad-based lady wails after her brother squandered money she sent for land and…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

FFK caught publicly flirting with Australian Journalist

“I need a bf asap” – Single lady raises alarm

Man celebrates cash out victory over cheating girlfriend

Peter and Paul Okoye acquire mansions after election

Husband consoles pregnant wife as she weeps after learning that she’s expecting…

Broke men have no right to cheat – Ghanaian YouTuber (Video)

BRT driver faces 16-count charges over Lagos train accident

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More