How woman dumped her husband after seeing him flirting with Pharmacy attendant

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man identified as MrMekzy_ on Twitter has shared how a man’s flirtatious ways resulted to the end of his marriage.

He disclosed that everytime the customer comes in to make a purchase, one of the pharmacy workers frequently engages in flirtation with him.

One unfortunate day, his wife happened to walk in on him holding the attendant’s hand and complimenting her.

She appeared to have heard all her husband said because, furious, she walked out of the pharmacy.

The client recently visited, and Mr. Mekzy noted that he appeared dejected. During their conversation, the client revealed that his wife had left him.

The pharmacist claimed that the man arrived to have his blood pressure taken and did not approach his assistant for a regular flirtation.

He wrote;

“This man always comes to flirt with one of our pharmacy attendants before buying what he wants to buy. Last month his wife walked in on him holding her hands and flirting. She heard everything & stormed out of the pharmacy. I saw him last night and he told me that she left him.🤦🏾‍♂️

I’ve never seen him not smiling but I did last night for the very first time when he walked in to check his blood pressure. He didn’t even say a word to the pharmacy attendant.”

