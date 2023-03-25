TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A video going viral online has shown the president of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba greeting government officials who were drenched in rain.

Reports have it that those officials were waiting for him under the rain as he greeted them one by one ahead of his departure to France. 

Netizens reacted in so many ways to this video as some stated that it was wrong while others disagreed saying that there is nothing wrong since he is president. 

Their comments read: 

queenof_shebaa: 

“The woman is even smiling,I hope she accords her husband this much respect and humility too.”

frankofitgainz:

“What difference does it make, because they are government officials, nobody talks about the poor that have no shelter, sleeps outside under the rain, please let’s stop all that hypocrisy.”

