The Governor of Anambra State, Gov. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has released a public statement to residents of Anambra state concerning Naira notes.

He said that the CBN governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele personally told him that the old naira notes could be withdrawn and deposited at banks.

His statement read:

“SPECIAL PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

Commercial banks have been directed by the Central Bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive the same as deposits from customers. Tellers at the commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits. The Governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March, 2023. The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night. Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes. Residents should report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes. Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN, but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch.

Signed

C. Soludo CFR.

Governor, Anambra State.”