TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

“Godwin Emefiele personally told me” – Gov Chukwuma Soludo confirms validity of old naira notes

Entertainment
By Shalom

The Governor of Anambra State, Gov. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has released a public statement to residents of Anambra state concerning Naira notes.

He said that the CBN governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele personally told him that the old naira notes could be withdrawn and deposited at banks. 

His statement read:

READ ALSO

Abia state Governor orders for promotion of all workers…

“I no Dey follow trend” – Cubana Chiefpriest brags as…

“SPECIAL PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

Commercial banks have been directed by the Central Bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive the same as deposits from customers. Tellers at the commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits. The Governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March, 2023. The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night. Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes. Residents should report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes. Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN, but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch.

Signed 

C. Soludo CFR.

Governor, Anambra State.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief Priest’s baby after he…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

Nkechi Blessing fumes after online vendor scammed her of N750k (Video)

Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama challenges him to do DNA test for their…

Corps member who died in Lagos train accident laid to rest

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Godwin Emefiele personally told me” – Gov Chukwuma Soludo confirms…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a week after…

Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama challenges him to do DNA test for their…

Young man visits mum in market to shower her with gifts after hitting riches…

Singer Crayon thankful for being first millionaire in his family

Get a job, your man is not an ATM – Eva Alordiah chides entitled ladies

My wife will go back to her parents the day she talks back at me – Nigerian man

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More