“Good heart no go kill me” – Phyna laments after a friend crashed her new Mercedes Benz

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Phyna has been left disappointed and pained after a friend she left her car with before traveling crashed it.

The reality star who recently splashed millions to acquire the Benz took to her Instagram page to share the problem.

She said that she had gone to Abuja and had left her Mercedes Benz with the friend.

On returning home, before entering her house, she found that the car was crashed outside.

Apparently, the boot of the vehicle had been rammed into a pole wire which partly ruined it.

She wrote:

“I cant believe I’m coming from Abuja to bad news and I have not even gotten home, this was done to my car, good heart nor go kill me

And I’m finally done with every body

Just imagine”