“He tried to sleep with my friend” – James Brown’s sister sheds tears as she recounts how boyfriend beat her up (Video)

Gracious Brown, the sister of popular crossdresser James Brown, has revealed that her boyfriend, Believe physically assaulted her and her friend.

The socialite recounted the sad incident while speaking to her followers during her Instagram live session.

According to her, she had been with her friends at Labadi beach in Ghana shooting contents when her boyfriend called her and asked her whereabouts.

On telling her where she was, he visited and from there they had gone to the club following which they retired to their hotel suits.

She revealed that it was while she and her friend was in the hotel room that he told her that he wants to sleep with her friend.

Gracious said that she had been shocked by this, and had berated him severely for it.

Some minutes after they went to bed, her boyfriend, Believe, came in and tried to forcefully have his way with her friend and when he couldn’t he began beating both of them up.

Watch her speak below: