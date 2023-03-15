Nigerian singer, Skales has revealed that he and his wife, Precious have made back up after their fight when his mother died in October 2022.

He had accused her of not showing care to his mother when she was alive and was now showing that care when she died.

He made this post on her birthday saying:

“Learning to control emotions and taking care of my mental health when life throws me down has to be one of the amazing life lessons I’ve learnt. We both made mistakes and I sincerely apologize for letting my grieving times get the best of me by bringing what should be our private life into the public eye,isn’t an act I am proud of and I promise to keep progressing daily in my actions & becoming a better man in handling situations. Happy birthday my Queen @her_sanity11 I truly love, respect and care for you & I promise to do better! Cheers to most amazing year yet”