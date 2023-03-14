I caught my ‘virgin’ girlfriend sleeping with her brother – Heartbroken man shares

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man described the heartbreaking moment he discovered his girlfriend having an affair with someone he least anticipated.

After six months of dating, he saw her in bed with her older brother, despite the fact that she had claimed to be a virgin, and he was thrilled to have finally located a wife.

He was horrified by what he saw, but what terrified him even more was that even after being exposed as a fraud, she insisted that she was still virgin.

He wrote; “I dated my ex for 6 months, she told me she was a virgin I was happy I found a wife material, lol. I later caught her sleepiing (sic) with her elder brother. Wetin pain me pass be say she still dey insist she’s a virgin after the act.”

In reaction, @camash002 said; I’ve heard something of such I still don’t believe it….. Re u sure they’re biologically related? Hmmmn this one turf.

He responded; Yes, they’re

Another tweep @Redempt1on777 wrote; Her what??real life or film?? Or play

The man answered; Na Yoruba film I dey watch am but this one real🤣🤣

