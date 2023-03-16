TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has taken to her social media to announce the birthday of her daughter, Light, who just turned 2.

She made this announcement on her Instagram page and she expressed so much love for her baby girl. Her post read: 

“Baby LIGHT IS 2

On the 15th of March 2021, God blessed me with the Greatest Gift and my biggest heart desire. A Shining LIGHT and the most precious, adorable little girl. I never knew how much my life would change and how much comfort and Joy a human could bring… My smart and loving Princess, I love you more than life itself. You are a Light to us and to your generation. As you turn 2, I re dedicate you to the God that Gave you to me. The One who never sleeps nor slumber…HE is doing an excellent Job at taking care of us. Angel. Mummy loves you too much.”

