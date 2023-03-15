“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as he unveils his new bar (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has sparked mixed reactions online as he reveals his newest business.

The street-hop star, who is rapidly expanding his business chain, has unveiled a new bar to the excitement of his followers and supporters.

Portable, who had been assaulted alongside his sister some few days back, took to his Instagram page to share the news with fans while sharing a video recording of his new bar.

Sharing the video, he advised his fans with the words:

Never stop believing hope miracle happen everyday Oluwa Let My Tomorrow Better Pass Today. Who Get God No Dey Carry Last there’s no competition because nobody can be me Zazuu ODOGWU club and restaurant Loading Opening soon. ”

In reaction, One Horlanum wrote, “So na for trenches package his bar this much

Lai Shey conference meeting. Portable Mapami Now”, One Johnsynarno wrote

One Abdul Hadi wrote, “Everybody is on a high table at Portable bar

Na bar be this or eatery”, One Sam Lahache wrote

One hbeat pro wrote, “izzz going but why dining table? And those flowers needs some changing… God progress tho…. Na small small”.

