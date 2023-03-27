TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal…

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul…

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks…

“It happened 10 years ago” – APC supporters defend Tinubu’s alleged drug involvement

Entertainment
By Shalom

Bayo Onanuga, chief spokesman for President-elect Bola Tinubu, has argued that the president-elect’s alleged involvement with cocaine happened a long time ago and cannot be used against him. 

He made a tweet as he referred to supporters of Peter Obi, saying that they do not read and that Tinubu’s cocaine racket happened 10 years ago. 

In his words:

READ ALSO

“Send a congratulatory message on WhatsApp immediately”…

“It is time for Joe to pick up his phone” – FFK calls…

“The Obidiots don’t read. They live in a cocoon of falsehood and contrived propaganda.”

Ayo Obe, another APC supporter also concurred with him as he said:

“Whether or not it is televised live, I think l’d better post this for the education of sane Nigerians and others. It’s from section 137(1)(e) of the Constitution which says: A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if – (e) within a period of less than ten years before the date of the election to the office of President he has been convicted and sentenced for an offence involving dishonesty or he has been found guilty of the contravention of the Code of Conduct;”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal shower (Video)

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul Edochie

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks claims of…

‘I needed the 30k’ -Ay Makun speaks on his long-standing beef with colleague,…

Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of seven (Video)

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

There are roles I can no longer accept because I’m married – Actress Anita…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Introduction should be a parlor meeting” – Lady advises Nigerians on…

Uju Okoli reacts after getting trolled over photos with married actor, Frederick…

“True love is hard to find these days” – Timaya laments

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

Nigerian lady calls out bolt driver for allegedly scamming her

“Our love is the real deal” – Seyi Law celebrates 12 years in marriage…

“It happened 10 years ago” – APC supporters defend Tinubu’s alleged drug…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More