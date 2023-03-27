Bayo Onanuga, chief spokesman for President-elect Bola Tinubu, has argued that the president-elect’s alleged involvement with cocaine happened a long time ago and cannot be used against him.

He made a tweet as he referred to supporters of Peter Obi, saying that they do not read and that Tinubu’s cocaine racket happened 10 years ago.

In his words:

“The Obidiots don’t read. They live in a cocoon of falsehood and contrived propaganda.”

Ayo Obe, another APC supporter also concurred with him as he said:

“Whether or not it is televised live, I think l’d better post this for the education of sane Nigerians and others. It’s from section 137(1)(e) of the Constitution which says: A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if – (e) within a period of less than ten years before the date of the election to the office of President he has been convicted and sentenced for an offence involving dishonesty or he has been found guilty of the contravention of the Code of Conduct;”