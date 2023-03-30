It’s none of your business if men give us money – Businesswoman, Valanchi slams White Money (Video)

Popular entrepreneur and realtor, Valanchi has blasted former BBNaija housemate, White Money for talking too much.

It would be recalled that the reality star has been on the news frequently lately after he was dragged for claiming that women are not above the league of men.

The businesswoman slammed him saying that Whitemoney is an Igbo man and that is not how men who are of south-east descent behave.

Valanchi acknowledge the fact that some guys often assist women like her every now and then, but she noted that a woman being given money is none of Whitemoney’s business.

She also chastised White Money for purchasing a Maybach car instead of house in Lagos which, according to her, is real investment.

Watch the video below: