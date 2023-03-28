TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal…

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul…

Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of…

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to Victoria Inyama, Doyin, others (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Big Brother Naija housemate, Hazel Onuo better known as Whitemoney has bowed to pressure and has apologized to some ladies who had been hurt by his words.

The BBNaija star had sparked reactions online when he said that no lady is above the league of a man that has money.

This garnered backlashes from ladies most notably from Doyin and Victoria Inyama who dragged him through the mud for the statement.

READ ALSO

Big girls who snubbed me when I was broke have been sending…

“No woman is out of your league; make money” –…

He had appeared on a podcast in which he lambasted Doyin for tackling him, which further escalated the matter.

However, the reality star who seems to have realized he was in the wrong has apologized to women who might have found his words to be debasing.

He said,

I will never slander women, I will never talk bad against women, I was raised by women, I love women, my team is filled with women, and I don’t have anything against women. Women have been a major part of my career and I appreciate every single woman in my life that I’ve come across and yet to come across. So I’m sorry to all the woman who feel insulted, I didn’t mean to insult anybody intentionally, I’m not above mistakes, I’m not perfect, thank you very much, let love lead.”

Watch the video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal shower (Video)

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul Edochie

Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of seven (Video)

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

Big girls who snubbed me when I was broke have been sending me DMs – White Money…

Lady recounts giving her man money after losing his job only for him to use it…

Toke Makinwa slams man for being obsessed with her huge backside

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to Victoria Inyama,…

Portable cries out in fear as police officers storm his bar to arrest him

You’re putting me in trouble – Female firefighter begs admirers to stop calling…

“I’m not cheap; I spend over N2.6 million monthly on skincare…

“What 70% of Nigerian actresses own, na chairmen dey give them” – Nedu Wazobia…

Big girls who snubbed me when I was broke have been sending me DMs – White Money…

Lady recounts giving her man money after losing his job only for him to use it…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More