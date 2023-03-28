Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to Victoria Inyama, Doyin, others (Video)

Popular Big Brother Naija housemate, Hazel Onuo better known as Whitemoney has bowed to pressure and has apologized to some ladies who had been hurt by his words.

The BBNaija star had sparked reactions online when he said that no lady is above the league of a man that has money.

This garnered backlashes from ladies most notably from Doyin and Victoria Inyama who dragged him through the mud for the statement.

He had appeared on a podcast in which he lambasted Doyin for tackling him, which further escalated the matter.

However, the reality star who seems to have realized he was in the wrong has apologized to women who might have found his words to be debasing.

He said,

“I will never slander women, I will never talk bad against women, I was raised by women, I love women, my team is filled with women, and I don’t have anything against women. Women have been a major part of my career and I appreciate every single woman in my life that I’ve come across and yet to come across. So I’m sorry to all the woman who feel insulted, I didn’t mean to insult anybody intentionally, I’m not above mistakes, I’m not perfect, thank you very much, let love lead.”

Watch the video below;