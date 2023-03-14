Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina Daniels (Video)

Famous Nollywood thespian, Regina Daniels has shared with her followers how she settles domestic disputes.

She admitted that she occasionally harbors thoughts of leaving her spouse, Ned Nwoko, whenever they argue.

Regina, however, claimed that she always decides differently after giving the circumstance some internal thought.

The mother-of-two said that she dons a defense robe for her husband and tells herself that he is a decent man who is only attempting to escape a difficult situation.

The young actress also said that occasionally she accuses her imagination of making her overthink certain circumstances while lip-syncing to a voiceover in a clip.

In her words; “POV: after having a big fight with my husband and I tried to leave… He is a good man. He is just in a bad situation and he’s trying to get out of it.”

“It’s me and my mind all the time,” she added.

See the clip below: