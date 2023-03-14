TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a…

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina Daniels (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous Nollywood thespian, Regina Daniels has shared with her followers how she settles domestic disputes.

She admitted that she occasionally harbors thoughts of leaving her spouse, Ned Nwoko, whenever they argue.

Regina, however, claimed that she always decides differently after giving the circumstance some internal thought.

READ ALSO

I can’t marry a pastor because I’d teach him ‘bad things’ –…

“Let no lady come after me” – Man warns after…

The mother-of-two said that she dons a defense robe for her husband and tells herself that he is a decent man who is only attempting to escape a difficult situation.

The young actress also said that occasionally she accuses her imagination of making her overthink certain circumstances while lip-syncing to a voiceover in a clip.

In her words; “POV: after having a big fight with my husband and I tried to leave… He is a good man. He is just in a bad situation and he’s trying to get out of it.”

“It’s me and my mind all the time,” she added.

See the clip below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a week after…

“She don cast update” – Lady fakes pregnancy to jump long…

Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama challenges him to do DNA test for their…

“7 years in ashewo business” – Nigerian lady celebrates as she…

People think I do runs, they don’t know I use men for rituals – Lagos big girl…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Portable begins self-defense training after being attacked (Video)

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina…

First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day (Video)

I caught my ‘virgin’ girlfriend sleeping with her brother – Heartbroken man…

Why I won’t assist my husband if he’s struggling financially – Nigerian feminist

My fiancée asked for permission to sleep with another guy – Confused man shares

Surprise marriage proposal goes wrong as lady swallows ring hidden in her food

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More