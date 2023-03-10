TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying…

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each…

Lady cries out for help, accuses Coldstone of killing her brother and arrested her mother

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady named Ife Tiwa on Facebook has raised alarm that her brother who works for Coldstone was allegedly killed and her mother arrested over N11,000. 

She mentioned that a customer tried to pay for items purchased but the transit wasn’t going through. Her brother asked the customer to make payment to his account, which he in turn, sent to the company account which got him in trouble. 

She cried for help on Facebook saying: 

READ ALSO

I’ll show this to daddy – Nigerian lady catches her…

Lady celebrates birthday of aunt’s triplets whom she…

“This woman is in a abuse marriage for years she don’t have mother or father she only have 2 sisters struggling to live life..I am her first born and I am striving hard to do my possible best to give her a life that she deserve legally..

“I am not into hkup or prostution I am trying my best taking care of my mother and now that she’s having her peace COLDSTONE WANT TO KILL MY MOTHER ALL BECAUSE OF 11,000 they’ve killed my brother.

“NIGERIANS HELP ME THEY WANT TO KILL MY MOTHER OH..ALL MORHERS SEEING THIS COME TO MY RESCUE.

#intablofnaija #faceapp #tiktok#help me oh my mom ohhh today is Mother’s Day they did not let me post my mom with peace and happiness oh”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying her

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each other in public

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night…

‘How my marriage crashed despite marrying at 19 as a virgin’ – Sarah Martins

Destiny Etiko emotional as fan travels long distance to give her gifts (Video)

I found out the man toasting me was lying when I checked his phone – Lady spills

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man kidnaps fiancé’s father for refusing to marry him

“I almost lost everything” – Man narrates how ex’s best friend ruined his…

Man beaten up by soldiers after threatening ex with her unclad photos

“I am not doing you any favor” – Ademola Adeleke addresses Osun residents

“If you’re my husband and you maltreat my dog, it’s divorce” –…

Wizkid acquires new Rolls Royce

Ayra Starr resorts to prayers after getting stuck in elevator

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More