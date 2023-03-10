Lady cries out for help, accuses Coldstone of killing her brother and arrested her mother

A lady named Ife Tiwa on Facebook has raised alarm that her brother who works for Coldstone was allegedly killed and her mother arrested over N11,000.

She mentioned that a customer tried to pay for items purchased but the transit wasn’t going through. Her brother asked the customer to make payment to his account, which he in turn, sent to the company account which got him in trouble.

She cried for help on Facebook saying:

“This woman is in a abuse marriage for years she don’t have mother or father she only have 2 sisters struggling to live life..I am her first born and I am striving hard to do my possible best to give her a life that she deserve legally..

“I am not into hkup or prostution I am trying my best taking care of my mother and now that she’s having her peace COLDSTONE WANT TO KILL MY MOTHER ALL BECAUSE OF 11,000 they’ve killed my brother.

“NIGERIANS HELP ME THEY WANT TO KILL MY MOTHER OH..ALL MORHERS SEEING THIS COME TO MY RESCUE.

#intablofnaija #faceapp #tiktok#help me oh my mom ohhh today is Mother’s Day they did not let me post my mom with peace and happiness oh”.