TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw…

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of…

Lady narrates how she witnessed a woman pray her dead daughter back to life

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady named Takalani Chairo has told a heartfelt story on her instagram page of how she witnessed a woman pray her dead child to life. 

She narrated that her own son was not feeling well and she didn’t want to take him to the hospital but she later went and that was when she saw what happened. 

She said: 

READ ALSO

Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama challenges him to do…

How I got pregnant for 5 months without knowing – Lady…

“2 hours later a woman comes in screaming frantically, like that cry that cuts deep »), with a dead daughter (7/8 years old). My heart instantly broke into pieces, thinking about the pain this woman is probably in. The Drs come out and confirm to the mother that her daughter is indeed DEAD She let out another deafening scream. But a few seconds later she broke into serious loud prayer, everyone in that casualty could hear.”

She said that she was moved to join the woman to pray and suddenly the daughter came back from the dead. 

In her words: 

“At that point I ask myself, why am I just seating here in tears, I join the prayer! She starts praying in tongues, I join her! 1.5 hours later the Drs come back, she sees them and asks ” Is she alive “?, the answer Yesss we are finding her a bed in ICU.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of your problem” –…

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” –…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun…

Side Chic accosts her sugar daddy at event, reveals in front of his wife that…

Young man recounts how his dad’s best friend began dating his mum after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Send a congratulatory message on WhatsApp immediately” – Senator Shehu…

“Anyone that intends to disrupt elections should be ready to die” –…

Lady narrates how she witnessed a woman pray her dead daughter back to life

“I love me enough for both of us” – Kiddwaya showers love on mystery woman

Pregnant woman goes into labor at ATM queue

I was born still but my dad revived me by crying to God – Woman shares testimony

Nigerian man attempts hawking in a commercial bus in UK

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More