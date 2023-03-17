A lady named Takalani Chairo has told a heartfelt story on her instagram page of how she witnessed a woman pray her dead child to life.

She narrated that her own son was not feeling well and she didn’t want to take him to the hospital but she later went and that was when she saw what happened.

She said:

“2 hours later a woman comes in screaming frantically, like that cry that cuts deep »), with a dead daughter (7/8 years old). My heart instantly broke into pieces, thinking about the pain this woman is probably in. The Drs come out and confirm to the mother that her daughter is indeed DEAD She let out another deafening scream. But a few seconds later she broke into serious loud prayer, everyone in that casualty could hear.”

She said that she was moved to join the woman to pray and suddenly the daughter came back from the dead.

In her words:

“At that point I ask myself, why am I just seating here in tears, I join the prayer! She starts praying in tongues, I join her! 1.5 hours later the Drs come back, she sees them and asks ” Is she alive “?, the answer Yesss we are finding her a bed in ICU.”