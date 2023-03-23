Lady quits job as boss prevents her from attending choir rehearsals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

lady named Josephine on Twitter has narrated how her neighbour quit her job because her office refused to allow her to attend choir rehearsals.

She found out after she realised that her neighbour was no longer going to work and decided to make enquiries. 

In her words: 

“So I noticed my Neighbor has not been going to work for a while now,so today I decided to approach her to know why ,she said she quit her job because her office has consistently refused to give her permission to participate in her church choir rehearsals.”

Nerozens however pointed out that it could be beyond just choir rehearsals and that maybe the job was too hectic and refused her time for her personal life.

