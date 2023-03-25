Lady reveals what she did after seeing the beautiful girl her ex cheated with

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady known as Chiamaka has said that she recently saw a photo of the girl her ex boyfriend cheated on her with.

She said that she was scrolling through Instagram when she came across a post made by the girl and they were wowed by her beauty.

According to Chiamaka, she immediately followed her page and started liking her pictures because she bears no bad blood towards her.

She admitted that her man whom she broke up with has good taste, owing to how good looking his side chic is.

She wrote; “Just saw one babe one of my exes cheated on me with on IG and she was looking so hot, had to follow her and like her pictures.

He has taste oh Ahn ahn. Chai. Make I go toast am. I don’t have any ill feelings towards her because he lied to both of us🙏🏽

I’ll give it to him oh. He has taste because he wanted to have both of us. A greedy man. Wallahi she’s so hot Ahn ahn. She got way finer over the years.”

