Lady who visited her Twitter crush shames him for living in modest self-contain

A Nigerian woman going by the name of Olowofade has used social media to mock a guy she’s been crushing on for a while.

She disclosed that she finally met him after adoring him and communicating with him on the microblogging website, Twitter, for four months.

The young lady shared a picture of his room and voiced her shock at how filthy it was.

Olowofade said that as soon as she got to his house, the feelings she had for him simply vanished. She brought attention to the way some guys portray themselves on social media as content bachelors.

There were no tiles, only a carpet in the picture she shared. He mounted his TV on the wall even though the walls were unpainted.

Olowofade wrote; “I visited my Twitter crush of about 4 months and this is how his room looks like😩,all the love first run comot aswear😂. So y’all just form rubbish on Twitter. I’m so done !!!🥺”

See the post: