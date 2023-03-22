TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Phyna berated for allegedly slapping Groovy twice

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through…

Lady who visited her Twitter crush shames him for living in modest self-contain

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman going by the name of Olowofade has used social media to mock a guy she’s been crushing on for a while.

She disclosed that she finally met him after adoring him and communicating with him on the microblogging website, Twitter, for four months.

The young lady shared a picture of his room and voiced her shock at how filthy it was.

READ ALSO

Woman jubilates as she sells her land for N90m 15 years…

Igbo lady cries bitterly as parents cancel her marriage…

Olowofade said that as soon as she got to his house, the feelings she had for him simply vanished. She brought attention to the way some guys portray themselves on social media as content bachelors.

There were no tiles, only a carpet in the picture she shared. He mounted his TV on the wall even though the walls were unpainted.

Olowofade wrote; “I visited my Twitter crush of about 4 months and this is how his room looks like😩,all the love first run comot aswear😂. So y’all just form rubbish on Twitter. I’m so done !!!🥺”

See the post:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Phyna berated for allegedly slapping Groovy twice

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through sports betting

“My boyfriend goes down on me during my period” – Monalisa Stephen…

Mechanic returns N10.8m erroneously transferred to his account (Video)

Girl who hawked to feed her family gains admission into UNILAG

Man reportedly runs mad after failing to repay money borrowed from loan app…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who visited her Twitter crush shames him for living in modest self-contain

“If Desmond Elliot could be re-elected then there’s no hope” – Sonia…

Patrick Doyle moves on as he publicly professes love for his new wife

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through sports betting

Man laments as thieves break into his home, shave his brother’s hair

Man who’s been dating his teacher since primary school shares love story (Watch…

“You caught your husband molesting your daughter and hid it” – Bashir…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More