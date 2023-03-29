‘Life outside the hospital is a gift’ – Singer Victony says after three successful surgeries

Sensational hit maker, Anthony Ebuka Victor better known by his stage name Victony, has reflected on escaping the horrifying car accident that left him wheelchair-bound in 2021.

He stated that he has been in pain for the past two months, but it hasn’t been physical pain; rather, it has been agony that has made him realize that not being hospitalized is a gift.

Victony revealed that he underwent three surgeries as a result of the horrifying mishap two years ago, and he is now able to use his legs normally.

The “Holy Father” hitmaker announced on his Twitter page that it is time for him to live and that as a result, fans should anticipate a lot of music from him.

The artist now uses a mobility stick to get around.

Victony wrote; “I been in so much pain the last 2months, the type that makes you realize how much, life outside the hospital is a gift.

It’s time to Live, lotta music coming way. Boy Alinko, Ebelebe ☝🏾, 4 fucking life. #NotJustADeluxe ✝️ 3 surgeries & still chasing with this legs…OMO OLOGO ❤️‍🩹@Zlatan_Ibile”