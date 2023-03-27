Femi Fani-Kayode, has called out the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones over a visa ban threat he made.

He said that he has no regrets saying that Lagos is not a no man’s land and a British man cannot have a say in what goes on in the land.

In his words:

“Permit me to add the followng addendum to my earlier personal response to the little Englander. l ask, who is this strange little British diplomat who believes he can tell us what Lagos state should be like in terms of ethnic make-up and how it should be run?

“He has accused me of hate speech and incitement simply because I said Lagos is not a no man’s land and that the Yoruba ought to be respected in their territory. Well let me say clearly and categorically that I have no apology for saying this and I stand byevery word I said. We do not need any lessons from him. Foreign diplomats come to this country to enhance our relationship with theirs and not to give us lectures.”