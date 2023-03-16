Man found standing mysteriously in front of native doctor’s door without moving for hours (Video)

A video circulating online captures an odd scene that left the residents perplexed as to what had happened.

For hours, a man remained motionless and silent at the front entrance of another person’s room.

Interestingly, a netizen who claimed to be an eyewitness stated that the individual attempted to break into the room while the owner was away but was unaware that it belonged to a native doctor.

chocol8quin said; “Yes o, I was there live an direct. He wanted to go and steal, he didn’t know the house belongs to native doctor. Na d jazz hold am there.”

Upon learning of the man’s peculiar behavior, the neighborhood residents flocked out, but they made no effort to speak with or approach him.

Instead, they decided to record the scene and talk about what made him remain still while doing so.

On social media, users expressed a variety of opinions about the event. Some suggested that the man may have used drugs, while others suggested that he may have experienced a seizure or something similar.

Watch the video below:

justice_crack; That guy could be having seizure or heart attack

vstarma; I Dey wait for when he go say it’s prank

1904outlet; Could be seizure ooo

cynthiabrownshuga; Person wey don high on colos

georgeusifoh; Strange things they happen. God make your grace and love to us always Dey for us👏

