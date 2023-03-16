TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima…

Man found standing mysteriously in front of native doctor’s door without moving for hours (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A video circulating online captures an odd scene that left the residents perplexed as to what had happened.

For hours, a man remained motionless and silent at the front entrance of another person’s room.

Interestingly, a netizen who claimed to be an eyewitness stated that the individual attempted to break into the room while the owner was away but was unaware that it belonged to a native doctor.

READ ALSO

I caught my ‘virgin’ girlfriend sleeping with her brother –…

My fiancée asked for permission to sleep with another guy –…

chocol8quin said; “Yes o, I was there live an direct. He wanted to go and steal, he didn’t know the house belongs to native doctor. Na d jazz hold am there.”

Upon learning of the man’s peculiar behavior, the neighborhood residents flocked out, but they made no effort to speak with or approach him.

Instead, they decided to record the scene and talk about what made him remain still while doing so.

On social media, users expressed a variety of opinions about the event. Some suggested that the man may have used drugs, while others suggested that he may have experienced a seizure or something similar.

Watch the video below:

justice_crack; That guy could be having seizure or heart attack

vstarma; I Dey wait for when he go say it’s prank

1904outlet; Could be seizure ooo

cynthiabrownshuga; Person wey don high on colos

georgeusifoh; Strange things they happen. God make your grace and love to us always Dey for us👏

davidogalfriend; Gather here is you love Davido ❤ 😍 ❤️❤️

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as he unveils his…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he exposes her real…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima Abubakar drags…

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC…

Nigerian lady vows never to shoot her shot again after being rejected by her…

“I get turned off when a guy dances in the club” – DJ Tolanibaj

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man found standing mysteriously in front of native doctor’s door without moving…

White Money orders G-Wagon days after buying Maybach

Uche Maduagwu shows appreciation as Tonto Dikeh gifts him $800 (Video)

Monalisa Stephen shades Caramel Plugg for berating ladies who do most for men…

Why a working class lady will appreciate 5k more than a university girl –…

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

Lady humiliates boyfriend, collects phone and belt she gifted him (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More