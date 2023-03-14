MC Oluomo’s ex girlfriend wishes him a happy birthday

Mc Oluomo’s ex girlfriend and business woman, Ehi, has taken to her Instagram page to wish him a happy birthday.

She took to her page to write a long heartfelt message to her ex boyfriend, MC Oluomo on his birthday as she shower him with praises.

Her post read:

“Hbd to my Gee…Alhaji Ayinde 1…_Man of the people……Great guy that made something for himself out of nothing………A prayerful……dedicated Man…kind almost to a fault…A man that would give even a street begger 100k…n u would say give to people what can be of impact..u taught me that….MAY ÄLLAH BLESS YOU N ALL YOU STAND FOR AS U TURN A YEAR OLDER… ALLAH BLESSINGS IS EVIDENT IN YOUR LIFE.LOOK AT YOUR KIDS.HAPPY BDAY AGAIN MY FRIEND @kingmcoluomo”