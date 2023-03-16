Moment lady mistook a stranger for Ayra Starr (Video)

A lady on TikTok named Mureena has shared a hilarious moment when a Turkish woman thought that her friend was the popular singer, Ayra Starr.
Her friend had to sing along as the woman brought out her phone to make a video with one of Ayra Start’s songs. The caption on the video read:
“POV: she thinks your friend is Ayra Star and decides to record her. I AM DEAD THEY THINK SHE’S AYRA STARR I CANNOT BREATHE”
Netizens reacted to this hilarious moment as some of their comments read:
Evelyn:
“That girl is fully dressed how can you mistake her for Arya starrr. Sabi girl no like cloth”
db_naturals:
“This is crazy. See the confidence she dey use sing the song sef”
chyo.maa:
“And the supposed celebrity kept quiet…she’s enjoying the attention”
angelbenjen_:
”and she acted along laughing a*s won’t let me succeed with this act”
sharonofficial126:
“Something go soon keee that your vibe when you don find out say na the wrong person you Dey with”
See full video here:
@mtrendin
We’ve always told her she looked like Ayra starr, now some random Turkish woman confirmed it 🤣🤣. #mtrendin
