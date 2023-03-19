“My blessings start and end with my boys” – Regina Daniels celebrates Mothers’ Day in a beautiful way (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels celebrates Mothers’ Day in style with her adorable kids.

The mother of two took to her social media page to share stunning video of herself and her little boys.

She joined mothers all around the world to celebrate their day as they count their blessings.

She said that when she counts her blessings, it starts and ends with her lovely boys because they’re her biggest gifts.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“The song spoke my mind without me having to explain much….when I count my blessings, u start and end with my boys. YOU BOTH ARE MY BIGGEST FLEX”.

