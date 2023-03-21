“My boyfriend goes down on me during my period” – Monalisa Stephen spills (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular actress, Monalisa Stephen has revealed that her boyfriend has oral sxx with her during her period.

The thespian revealed this while speaking in a recent podcast”Honest Bunch” anchored by Nedu Wazobia and others.

According to the Nollywood star, the first time her boyfriend did it, she didn’t know what he was trying to prove, but he began doing it consistently.

This elicited shock from the ladies which prompted Nedu to ask her to clarify.

She said that when it comes to intimate affairs, men should love every part of their woman and experience it.

Watch her speak below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GossipMillNaija (@gossipmilltv)

Her revelation has, however, sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

