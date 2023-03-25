“Never lower your standard to please anyone” – Yul Edochie…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has admonished a lady who refused to tell her date that she came with her car to never lower her standards. 

The lady had posted on her twitter page that she had to follow her date in an Uber ride home and later came back to get her car.

Her post read:

“This guy asked me out on a date and I met him there. When we were about to leave he ordered an Uber. I didn’t want to make him feel bad so I left in the Uber with him. He dropped me off at mine and left so l ordered bolt back to the where we had our date and drove my car home”.

However, Yul Edochie said that if he was the right guy, he would not be intimidated.

He said:

“Naaahhhh. Never lower your standard or be who vou’re not to please anyone. Be yourself. In fact offer to drop him off with your car. If he’s the right guy for you he’ll not be intimidated.”

