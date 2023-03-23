TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost…

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service…

Just N50k – Mechanic who returned N10.8m reveals amount he…

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay money (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

A man has reportedly been arrested by security personnel hired by a loan shark, Palmpay that he allegedly borrowed money from.

He was said to have refused to repay the money and has been evading the loan firm anytime they try to get their funds back.

The client, however, ran out of luck as the company tracked him down and got him arrested just as he was trying to make an escape.

READ ALSO

Man arrested for selling his 9-month-old son to three buyers…

Man reportedly slumps, dies in bank while waiting to…

A video that surfaced online showed when the accused was inside a car and being accosted by armed security agents said to be attached to the company’s loan retrieval unit.

See the clip below:

Read some reactions below:

hom3_4lone______; Thank God say ino put address for my own

only__xmimi; Very good for all those low budget Pablos Una go borrow finish still dey use them catch cruise 😂

miss_fentii; Good😂 palmpay suppose don get their own prison by now 😂😂😂

princess_udemezue; Serious matter Dey happen 😂😂 Make they no catch my brother…o😫

nonymous__gustavo; Palmpay just released me now na 3days I use for PalmPay cell there are not joking about this guys pls stay safe

official_brown197; This guy they owe block

stackchyna__; Hope no be the same PalmPay wey scam me of my hard earn money Abi eye Dey pain me

simisola_gold7; Nigeria sha Dey owe money too😢

lekzy_richie3; No be to pay them palmpay there money be problem ooo but the hell interest when you check after some couple weeks it’s over due is irritating.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost her boyfriend

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service charge is N2.1m

Just N50k – Mechanic who returned N10.8m reveals amount he received as reward

“I used all my savings” – Lady cries out as boyfriend blocks…

Paulo Okoye offers Monalisa Stephen 2million to reveal identity of her boyfriend…

Graduate narrates how he went from struggling for survival to making N20m in…

“Please get pregnant for your husband” – Anita Joseph under fire

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay…

Young mother cries out in devastation as she becomes a widow at 30

“Youths between the ages of 15 and 25 should not own luxurious cars” –…

Festus Keyamo calls for immediate arrest of Peter Obi

Lady quits job as boss prevents her from attending choir rehearsals

Dino Melaye flaunts new Rolls Royce acquired after election

Abia businessman buys Prado for INEC Returning Officer who declared Otti…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More