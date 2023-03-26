Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a well-known Nollywood actor, believes that it takes two wives for a man to know which of them cherishes his heart the most.

The polygamous actor made the claim in response to a pop quiz shared on Gistreel’s page via Twitter.

The question read, “Who owns his heart? A man has 2 wives. The first wife is very good at cooking, the other one is good in bed a . Question: who owns the man’s heart?”

In response, Yul Edochie wrote, “Ask the man. Only him can answer the question. Owning a man’s heart doesn’t come from cooking or being good in bed. There’s more to it.”

The actor’s claim sparked outrage from netizens who berated him for marrying Judy Austin as a second wife when he had May Edochie.

@uche4luv9576 wrote: “You left ur childhood friend and lovely wife to a second Hand mrs OBASI. U ruined ur fellow man’s home. Ur shame dey shame me. Odogwu idala ya.”

@vivadaraa noted: “But you left your sweet wife, your first love because of big breast, shif one side oga.”

@tini_vibes22 added: “So she too she doesn’t own heart.. so what are you doing to own her own heart too abi na only her suppose own your heart???”