By Shalom

Nigerian promoter, Paul Okoye has called out Monalisa Stephen over her claims that her boyfriend goes down on her during her period. 

He took to his instagram story to express his dissatisfaction while daring her to prove that she was not lying.

In his words:

“I’m 1M% Sure No Man licks your Blcody Pixxxy!!! On your Period. I believe she is Just a Clout Chaser But if your not lying Call his Name for 2M-Naira Just open Your mouth Laaawaa aaa”.

He promised her the total sum of two million naira if she proves that she is not chasing clout by calling out his name. 

Netizens however noted that he was chasing clout by promising such amount and advised him to use the money to help the less privileged.

