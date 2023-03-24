TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Media personality, Ajebo Danny, on Twitter has reminded Nigerians that someone can truly be in love with a rich person and not be a gold digger. 

He emphasized that love is conditional and if money makes a person love someone, it doesn’t mean they are not truly in love.

In his words:

“People can Love you for your money and still genuinely Love you. The idea that someone is attracted to you because you’re rich makes them fake is not entirely valid. Love is conditional and one of those conditions can include money. Attraction means a quality or feature that evokes your interest in or liking for someone or something. That quality isn’t restricted to looks or personality.”

“Your mind knows what you desire and it primarily looks for it in people Your mind picks up the first thing you want before looking for other things you also like in people. For some people it’s primarily ‘Big n*ash’, we need to see the curves before getting to know if you have a good heart, same way some wants to see money first and that’s okay too.

“Being attracted to someone that has money and being materialistic however are not the same thing. ‘married for money’ yes but they could still genuinely love you too, love and money are not mutually exclusive.”

